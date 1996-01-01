Which of the following is a sign that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Change in state from solid to liquid
B
Dissolving sugar in water
C
Breaking a glass into pieces
D
Formation of a gas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change:
1. Change in state from solid to liquid (melting) is a physical change because the substance's chemical identity remains the same.
2. Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because sugar molecules disperse but do not chemically react or form new substances.
3. Breaking a glass into pieces is a physical change because the glass is only physically broken, not chemically altered.
4. Formation of a gas typically indicates a chemical change because it often results from a chemical reaction producing a new substance in the gaseous state.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules