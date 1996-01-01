Which of the following is an example of a physical change?
A
Melting of ice to form liquid water
B
Burning of methane to produce CO_2 and H_2O
C
Rusting of iron to form Fe_2O_3
D
Baking a cake
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or state of a substance without changing its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze the melting of ice to liquid water: This process changes the state from solid to liquid but the chemical formula H_2O remains the same, indicating a physical change.
Examine burning methane (CH_4): This is a combustion reaction producing new substances (CO_2 and H_2O), which is a chemical change.
Consider rusting of iron: Iron reacts with oxygen to form iron oxide (Fe_2O_3), a new compound, so this is a chemical change.
Look at baking a cake: This involves chemical reactions that produce new substances, so it is a chemical change.
