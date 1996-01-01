Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change only affects the state or appearance without changing the substance's identity.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a chemical or physical change:
Melting of ice into liquid water is a physical change because it only changes the state from solid to liquid without altering the chemical composition of H\_2O.
Breaking a glass into smaller pieces is a physical change because the glass remains chemically the same, only its shape and size change.
Dissolving sugar in water is generally a physical change because sugar molecules disperse in water but do not chemically react to form new substances.
Formation of a gas when two solutions are mixed indicates a chemical change because the production of a gas suggests a chemical reaction has occurred, creating new substances.
