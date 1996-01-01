Which of the following is an example of a chemical change?
A
Dissolving sugar in water
B
Rusting of iron
C
Melting of ice
D
Boiling of water
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option: Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because sugar molecules disperse but do not chemically alter.
Melting of ice is a physical change because water changes from solid to liquid without changing its chemical identity.
Boiling of water is also a physical change where water changes from liquid to gas, but the chemical composition remains H2O.
Rusting of iron is a chemical change because iron reacts with oxygen and moisture to form a new substance, iron oxide, which has different properties from elemental iron.
