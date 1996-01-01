At what temperature does pure water boil at standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm)?
A
100 ^ext{o}C
B
212 ^ext{o}F
C
373 ^ext{K}
D
0 ^ext{o}C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the boiling point of a liquid is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure. For water at standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm), this is a well-known reference point.
Recall that standard atmospheric pressure is defined as 1 atm, which is the pressure at sea level.
Recognize that the boiling point of pure water at 1 atm is commonly used as a standard temperature reference in chemistry and is typically given in Celsius, Fahrenheit, and Kelvin scales.
Know the conversion relationships between temperature scales: Celsius to Kelvin is $T(K) = T(^\text{o}C) + 273.15$, and Celsius to Fahrenheit is $T(^\text{o}F) = \frac{9}{5} T(^\text{o}C) + 32$.
Use these known values and conversions to identify that water boils at 100 $^\text{o}C$, which corresponds to 212 $^\text{o}F$ and 373 K at 1 atm pressure.
