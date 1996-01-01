At standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm), at what temperature does pure water boil?
A
100 °C
B
212 °C
C
0 °C
D
50 °C
1
Understand that the boiling point of a liquid is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure. At standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm), water boils when its vapor pressure reaches 1 atm.
Recall that the normal boiling point of water is defined as the temperature at which water's vapor pressure is exactly 1 atm under standard atmospheric pressure.
Recognize that for pure water at 1 atm pressure, this temperature is a well-known standard value, often used as a reference point in chemistry.
Identify that the standard boiling point of pure water at 1 atm is 100 °C, meaning water boils at 100 °C under these conditions.
Therefore, the temperature at which pure water boils at 1 atm pressure is 100 °C.
