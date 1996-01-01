Which of the following statements about temperature is true?
A
Temperature depends on the amount of substance present.
B
Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles in a substance.
C
Temperature is measured in joules.
D
Temperature measures the total energy contained in a substance.
1
Understand the concept of temperature: Temperature is a physical quantity that reflects how hot or cold a substance is, and it is related to the motion of particles within that substance.
Recall that temperature is specifically a measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles in a substance, not the total energy or the amount of substance present.
Recognize that kinetic energy of particles is given by the formula $KE = \frac{1}{2}mv^2$, where $m$ is mass and $v$ is velocity, and temperature correlates with the average of this energy across all particles.
Note that temperature is typically measured in units such as degrees Celsius (°C), Kelvin (K), or Fahrenheit (°F), but not in joules, which is a unit of energy.
Conclude that the true statement is: 'Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles in a substance.'
