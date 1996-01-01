Which statement is true regarding the main group families of the periodic table?
A
The noble gases are located in Group 2 and are highly reactive.
B
The halogens are found in Group 18 and are all metals.
C
The alkaline earth metals are found in Group 17 and are nonmetals.
D
The alkali metals are found in Group 1 and are highly reactive.
Verified step by step guidance
Identify the main group families of the periodic table and their corresponding group numbers. For example, alkali metals are in Group 1, alkaline earth metals in Group 2, halogens in Group 17, and noble gases in Group 18.
Recall the general properties of each family: alkali metals are highly reactive metals, alkaline earth metals are reactive metals but less so than alkali metals, halogens are reactive nonmetals, and noble gases are inert (very low reactivity) nonmetals.
Check the given statements against these facts: verify the group number and the typical chemical properties (metallic or nonmetallic, reactivity) for each family mentioned.
Evaluate each statement: for example, noble gases are not in Group 2 and are not highly reactive; halogens are not metals and are in Group 17, not Group 18; alkaline earth metals are in Group 2, not Group 17, and are metals, not nonmetals.
Confirm that the statement about alkali metals being in Group 1 and highly reactive matches the known facts about the periodic table and main group families.
