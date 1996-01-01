Strontium (Sr) shares common properties with which of the following elements?
A
Iron (Fe)
B
Aluminum (Al)
C
Calcium (Ca)
D
Sodium (Na)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the position of Strontium (Sr) on the periodic table. Strontium is an alkaline earth metal located in Group 2.
Recall that elements in the same group (vertical column) of the periodic table share similar chemical properties because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Check the given options and determine which element is also in Group 2. Calcium (Ca) is in Group 2, just above Strontium, so it shares common properties with Sr.
Understand that Iron (Fe) is a transition metal in Group 8, Aluminum (Al) is a post-transition metal in Group 13, and Sodium (Na) is an alkali metal in Group 1, so they do not share the same properties as Strontium.
Conclude that Strontium shares common properties with Calcium because they are both alkaline earth metals in Group 2, having similar valence electron configurations and chemical behavior.
