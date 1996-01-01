Which group on the periodic table contains elements with two valence electrons?
A
Alkaline earth metals (Group 2)
B
Halogens (Group 17)
C
Alkali metals (Group 1)
D
Noble gases (Group 18)
1
Understand that valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom and determine the chemical properties of the element.
Recall that elements in the same group (vertical column) of the periodic table have the same number of valence electrons.
Identify the groups given: Alkali metals (Group 1) have 1 valence electron, Alkaline earth metals (Group 2) have 2 valence electrons, Halogens (Group 17) have 7 valence electrons, and Noble gases (Group 18) have 8 valence electrons (except helium which has 2 but is a special case).
Match the group with the number of valence electrons: since the question asks for elements with two valence electrons, focus on Group 2, the Alkaline earth metals.
Conclude that the group containing elements with two valence electrons is the Alkaline earth metals (Group 2).
