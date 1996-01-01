Which Group 1 element exhibits slightly different chemistry from the others in its group?
A
Potassium
B
Sodium
C
Rubidium
D
Lithium
Understand that Group 1 elements are the alkali metals, which include Lithium (Li), Sodium (Na), Potassium (K), Rubidium (Rb), Cesium (Cs), and Francium (Fr). They generally have similar chemical properties due to having one electron in their outermost shell.
Recognize that Lithium is unique among the Group 1 elements because it is the smallest atom in the group and has a higher charge density, which affects its chemical behavior.
Note that Lithium tends to form compounds that are more covalent in character compared to the other alkali metals, which typically form more ionic compounds.
Understand that Lithium's small size and high ionization energy lead to differences such as forming a stable nitride (Li3N), which other Group 1 elements do not form under normal conditions.
Conclude that these differences in atomic size, ionization energy, and bonding tendencies make Lithium exhibit slightly different chemistry from the other Group 1 elements.
