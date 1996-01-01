Which of the following best describes the change that occurs when wood is burned?
A
It is a physical change because the wood only changes its state.
B
It is a chemical change because new substances are formed.
C
It is a physical change because the process is reversible.
D
It is a chemical change because the wood dissolves in water.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or state of a substance without changing its chemical identity, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze what happens when wood is burned: Burning wood involves combustion, a chemical reaction where wood reacts with oxygen to produce new substances such as carbon dioxide, water vapor, ash, and other compounds.
Recognize that the formation of new substances indicates a chemical change, not just a change in state or form.
Note that physical changes are generally reversible and do not produce new substances, whereas burning wood is not reversible and produces new chemical products.
Conclude that the best description is that burning wood is a chemical change because new substances are formed during the process.
