Which of the following best describes a change in which one or more new types of matter form?
A
Chemical change
B
Physical change
C
Phase change
D
Mixture formation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms involved: A chemical change involves the formation of one or more new substances with different properties, while a physical change involves changes in state or appearance without forming new substances.
Recognize that a phase change is a type of physical change where matter changes from one state (solid, liquid, gas) to another without altering its chemical identity.
Identify that mixture formation involves combining substances physically without chemical bonding or new substances forming.
Analyze the question: it asks for a change where one or more new types of matter form, which implies new substances are created.
Conclude that the best description for this type of change is a chemical change, as it results in new substances with different chemical properties.
