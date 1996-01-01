Is the ability of a substance to support combustion considered a physical property or a chemical property?
A
Chemical property
B
Both physical and chemical property
C
Physical property
D
Neither physical nor chemical property
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, such as color, melting point, or density.
Step 2: Recognize that chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo changes that transform it into different substances, such as reactivity with oxygen, acidity, or flammability.
Step 3: Analyze the property in question: the ability of a substance to support combustion involves a chemical reaction with oxygen, producing new substances (like carbon dioxide and water).
Step 4: Since combustion changes the chemical identity of the substance, this property is classified as a chemical property.
Step 5: Conclude that the ability to support combustion is a chemical property, not a physical property.
