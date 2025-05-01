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Multiple Choice
What is the molar mass of Mg3(PO4)2?
A
246.33 g/mol
B
215.22 g/mol
C
262.86 g/mol
D
310.31 g/mol
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula given: \(\mathrm{Mg_3(PO_4)_2}\). This means the compound contains 3 magnesium (Mg) atoms, 2 phosphate (PO\(_4\)) groups.
Determine the atomic masses of each element involved (from the periodic table): Magnesium (Mg) = 24.31 g/mol, Phosphorus (P) = 30.97 g/mol, Oxygen (O) = 16.00 g/mol.
Calculate the total mass contributed by magnesium: multiply the number of Mg atoms by its atomic mass: \(3 \times 24.31\) g/mol.
Calculate the total mass contributed by the phosphate groups: each phosphate group has 1 phosphorus and 4 oxygen atoms, so calculate the mass of one PO\(_4\) group as \(30.97 + 4 \times 16.00\) g/mol, then multiply by 2 for the two groups.
Add the total masses of magnesium and phosphate groups together to find the molar mass of \(\mathrm{Mg_3(PO_4)_2}\): \(\text{mass of Mg} + \text{mass of 2 PO}_4\).
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