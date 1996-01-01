Which of the following is a sign that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Melting of ice
B
Formation of a precipitate
C
Change in physical state without new substance formation
D
Dissolving sugar in water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change:
Melting of ice is a physical change because it involves a change in state from solid to liquid without forming a new substance.
Formation of a precipitate indicates a chemical change because it involves the creation of a new solid substance from a solution, signaling a chemical reaction.
Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change since the sugar molecules disperse in water but do not chemically react to form a new substance.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules