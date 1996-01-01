Which of the following observations is qualitative?
A
The temperature increased by 5 °C.
B
The solution turned blue after adding copper(II) sulfate.
C
The pH of the solution was measured as 4.2.
D
The mass of the precipitate was 2.3 g.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between qualitative and quantitative observations: qualitative observations describe qualities or characteristics without using numbers, while quantitative observations involve measurements and numerical data.
Review each observation given in the problem: 'The temperature increased by 5 °C' involves a numerical value, so it is quantitative.
Consider 'The solution turned blue after adding copper(II) sulfate': this describes a color change, which is a characteristic and does not involve numbers, so it is qualitative.
Look at 'The pH of the solution was measured as 4.2': this is a numerical measurement, making it quantitative.
Examine 'The mass of the precipitate was 2.3 g': since it involves a numerical mass measurement, it is quantitative.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules