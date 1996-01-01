Which of the following is a chemical property of zinc?
A
Zinc is a bluish-white metal.
B
Zinc is malleable at temperatures above 100 °C.
C
Zinc reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas.
D
Zinc has a melting point of 419.5 °C.
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, resulting in a change in composition.
Review each statement and classify it as a physical or chemical property: For example, color, malleability, and melting point are physical properties because they describe observable characteristics without changing the substance.
Identify the statement that involves a chemical reaction: 'Zinc reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas' describes a chemical change where zinc interacts with another substance, forming new products.
Recognize that this reaction demonstrates a chemical property because it shows zinc's ability to undergo a chemical transformation.
Conclude that the chemical property of zinc is its reactivity with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas.
