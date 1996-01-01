Which of the following is a typical chemical property of metals?
A
They are generally poor conductors of electricity.
B
They tend to lose electrons to form positive ions.
C
They readily gain electrons to form negative ions.
D
They react with acids to produce carbon dioxide gas.
1
Understand what a chemical property is: it describes how a substance reacts or changes chemically, such as gaining or losing electrons, reacting with acids, or forming ions.
Recall the general behavior of metals in chemical reactions: metals tend to lose electrons during reactions, which leads to the formation of positive ions (cations).
Analyze the options given: 'They are generally poor conductors of electricity' is a physical property, not chemical; 'They tend to lose electrons to form positive ions' aligns with typical metal behavior; 'They readily gain electrons to form negative ions' is characteristic of nonmetals; 'They react with acids to produce carbon dioxide gas' is not typical for metals, as metals usually produce hydrogen gas when reacting with acids.
Conclude that the typical chemical property of metals is their tendency to lose electrons and form positive ions, which is fundamental to their chemical reactivity.
Summarize that this property explains why metals are good reducing agents and why they form ionic compounds with nonmetals.
