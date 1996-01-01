Which of the following describes a chemical property of oxygen?
A
Oxygen dissolves slightly in water.
B
Oxygen reacts with iron to form rust.
C
Oxygen has a density of 1.43 g/L at 0°C.
D
Oxygen is a colorless gas at room temperature.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes and form new substances.
Analyze each option to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
Option 1: "Oxygen dissolves slightly in water" describes a physical property because it involves a physical change (dissolving) without changing the chemical identity of oxygen.
Option 2: "Oxygen reacts with iron to form rust" describes a chemical property because it involves oxygen undergoing a chemical reaction to form a new substance (rust), indicating its reactivity.
Option 3 and 4: "Oxygen has a density of 1.43 g/L at 0°C" and "Oxygen is a colorless gas at room temperature" describe physical properties related to measurable characteristics and appearance, not chemical behavior.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules