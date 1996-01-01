Which of the following is evidence that a physical change has occurred?
A
Ice melting into liquid water
B
Paper burning to produce ash and smoke
C
Iron rusting to form Fe2O3
D
Vinegar reacting with baking soda to produce bubbles
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not change its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze each option to determine if the chemical composition changes: For example, ice melting into liquid water involves a change in state (solid to liquid) but the chemical formula H2O remains the same, indicating a physical change.
Consider the other options: Paper burning produces ash and smoke, which are new substances formed by chemical reactions; iron rusting forms Fe2O3, a new compound indicating a chemical change; vinegar reacting with baking soda produces bubbles of carbon dioxide gas, showing a chemical reaction.
Conclude that the option where the substance changes state without altering its chemical identity is evidence of a physical change.
Summarize that melting ice into liquid water is a physical change because it involves a phase change without changing the chemical composition of water.
