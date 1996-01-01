How many protons (p) and electrons (e) are found in a Se^{2-} ion?
A
32 protons and 34 electrons
B
36 protons and 34 electrons
C
34 protons and 36 electrons
D
34 protons and 32 electrons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number of selenium (Se), which corresponds to the number of protons in the atom. Selenium has an atomic number of 34, so it has 34 protons.
Understand that the charge on the ion indicates the difference between the number of protons and electrons. A 2- charge means the ion has gained 2 extra electrons compared to the neutral atom.
Calculate the number of electrons in the Se^{2-} ion by adding 2 electrons to the number of protons (since the neutral atom has equal protons and electrons). So, electrons = 34 (protons) + 2 = 36 electrons.
Summarize the findings: The Se^{2-} ion has 34 protons and 36 electrons.
Compare your result with the given options to select the correct answer.
