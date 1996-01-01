Which of the following elements does not typically form a monatomic ion?
A
Magnesium
B
Chlorine
C
Neon
D
Sodium
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a monatomic ion is. A monatomic ion is an ion consisting of a single atom with a positive or negative charge, formed by the loss or gain of electrons.
Step 2: Consider the elements given: Magnesium (Mg), Chlorine (Cl), Neon (Ne), and Sodium (Na). Determine their typical behavior in forming ions based on their position in the periodic table and electron configurations.
Step 3: Magnesium (an alkaline earth metal) typically loses two electrons to form a Mg²⁺ ion, which is a monatomic ion.
Step 4: Chlorine (a halogen) typically gains one electron to form a Cl⁻ ion, which is also a monatomic ion.
Step 5: Neon is a noble gas with a full valence shell, making it very stable and generally unreactive; it does not typically form ions, monatomic or otherwise.
