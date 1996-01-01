Which of the following statements is NOT true about the Sc^{3+} ion?
A
Sc^{3+} is a paramagnetic ion.
B
Sc^{3+} has no electrons in its 3d subshell.
C
Sc^{3+} is formed by the loss of three electrons from a neutral scandium atom.
D
Sc^{3+} has the same electron configuration as Ar.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the electron configuration of a neutral scandium (Sc) atom. Scandium has an atomic number of 21, so its electron configuration is $1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2 3p^6 4s^2 3d^1$.
Step 2: Determine the electron configuration of the $Sc^{3+}$ ion by removing three electrons from the neutral atom. Electrons are removed first from the outermost shell, which is the 4s subshell, followed by the 3d subshell. So, remove two electrons from 4s and one from 3d.
Step 3: Write the electron configuration of $Sc^{3+}$ after removing three electrons. This results in $1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2 3p^6$, which is the same as the electron configuration of argon (Ar).
Step 4: Analyze the magnetic properties of $Sc^{3+}$. Since all electrons are paired in the $Sc^{3+}$ ion (no electrons in the 3d subshell), it is diamagnetic, not paramagnetic.
Step 5: Conclude which statement is NOT true: The statement that $Sc^{3+}$ is paramagnetic is incorrect because it has no unpaired electrons.
Watch next
Master Atoms vs. Ions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules