Neutral atoms with equal numbers of protons and electrons
Molecules formed by covalent bonding between nonmetals
Ions with a negative charge formed by the gain of electrons
Ions with a positive charge formed by the loss of electrons
Recall that atoms consist of protons (positively charged), electrons (negatively charged), and neutrons (neutral). The overall charge of an atom depends on the balance between protons and electrons.
Understand that a neutral atom has an equal number of protons and electrons, resulting in no net charge.
Recognize that ions are charged species formed when atoms gain or lose electrons. If an atom loses electrons, it has more protons than electrons, resulting in a positive charge.
Define cations specifically as ions with a positive charge formed by the loss of electrons.
Contrast cations with anions, which are ions with a negative charge formed by the gain of electrons, and with molecules formed by covalent bonding, which are neutral species formed by sharing electrons.
