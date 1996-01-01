An atom or a molecule with either a positive or negative charge is referred to as a(n):
A
ion
B
element
C
compound
D
isotope
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the given terms: An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a compound is a substance formed when two or more elements chemically combine; an isotope refers to atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons.
Recall that an atom or molecule with a positive or negative charge means it has lost or gained electrons, resulting in an imbalance between protons and electrons.
Recognize that such charged species are called ions, where a positive charge indicates a cation (loss of electrons) and a negative charge indicates an anion (gain of electrons).
Therefore, the term that correctly describes an atom or molecule with a charge is 'ion'.
Summarize that ions are fundamental in chemistry because their charges affect chemical bonding and reactions.
