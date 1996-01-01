Ions are described as ________ if they have the same number of electrons.
A
isotopic
B
isomeric
C
isoelectronic
D
isobaric
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of the term 'isoelectronic': Ions or atoms are called isoelectronic if they have the same number of electrons, regardless of their different nuclear charges or number of protons.
Recall that 'isotopic' refers to atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons, thus different mass numbers but the same number of protons.
Recognize that 'isomeric' relates to molecules with the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements, not related to electron count.
Know that 'isobaric' refers to atoms or ions with the same mass number (total number of protons and neutrons) but different atomic numbers, so they do not necessarily have the same number of electrons.
Conclude that the correct term for ions having the same number of electrons is 'isoelectronic'.
