Sulfur readily forms which of the following monatomic ions?
A
S^{2-}
B
S^{2+}
C
S^{+}
D
S^{-}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that sulfur is a nonmetal in group 16 of the periodic table, which means it tends to gain electrons to achieve a full octet in its valence shell.
Recall that monatomic ions form when an atom gains or loses electrons to reach a stable electron configuration, often resembling the nearest noble gas.
Since sulfur has 6 valence electrons, it tends to gain 2 electrons to complete its octet, forming the ion $S^{2-}$.
Consider the other options: losing electrons to form positive ions like $S^{2+}$ or $S^{+}$ is less common for sulfur because it would require removing electrons from a stable octet, which is energetically unfavorable.
Therefore, the most stable and common monatomic ion formed by sulfur is $S^{2-}$.
