Shown below is an ion from a salt molecule. Which statement best explains how this ion was formed?
A
The atom shared electrons equally with another atom to form a covalent bond.
B
The atom absorbed energy and its nucleus split into smaller fragments.
C
The atom gained or lost electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration.
D
The atom combined with water molecules to form a hydrated compound.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the nature of the ion in the salt molecule. Ions are atoms or groups of atoms that have gained or lost electrons, resulting in a net electrical charge.
Recall that covalent bonds involve sharing electrons between atoms, but this sharing does not create ions; it creates neutral molecules.
Understand that nuclear reactions, such as splitting the nucleus, are not involved in the formation of ions in typical chemical salts.
Recognize that hydration involves water molecules associating with ions or molecules but does not itself create ions.
Conclude that the formation of the ion is best explained by the atom gaining or losing electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration, which is the fundamental process behind ion formation in salts.
