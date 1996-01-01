Understand the definitions of the types of mixtures: A homogeneous mixture has uniform composition throughout; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different parts; a suspension contains particles that settle out over time; a colloid has particles dispersed throughout but they do not settle and are intermediate in size between solutions and suspensions.
Consider the physical characteristics of milk: it appears uniform to the naked eye but contains tiny fat droplets dispersed throughout the liquid.
Recognize that milk's fat droplets do not settle out quickly like in a suspension, and the particles are larger than those in a true solution, so it is not homogeneous.
Identify that milk fits the description of a colloid because it has dispersed particles that remain suspended and do not settle, giving it a stable, uniform appearance without being a true solution.
Conclude that milk is best classified as a colloid based on its particle size and behavior in the mixture.
