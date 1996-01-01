Which elements or compounds make up the majority of the atmospheres of the gas giant planets in our solar system?
A
Carbon dioxide and nitrogen
B
Hydrogen and helium
C
Oxygen and argon
D
Methane and ammonia
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the atmospheres of gas giant planets are primarily composed of the lightest and most abundant elements in the universe.
Recall that gas giants like Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune have atmospheres dominated by gases that are simple and light, allowing them to remain gravitationally bound despite the planets' large sizes.
Identify that hydrogen (H\_2) and helium (He) are the two lightest and most abundant elements, making them the primary constituents of gas giant atmospheres.
Recognize that other gases such as methane (CH\_4) and ammonia (NH\_3) are present but only in smaller amounts compared to hydrogen and helium.
Conclude that the majority composition of gas giant atmospheres is hydrogen and helium, not carbon dioxide, nitrogen, oxygen, argon, methane, or ammonia.
