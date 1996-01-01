Which of the following statements about matter is false?
A
All mixtures are homogeneous in composition.
B
A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties.
C
Elements and compounds are both types of pure substances.
D
A mixture can be separated into its components by physical means.
Step 1: Understand the definitions of key terms: A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, meaning it is made of only one type of particle. Elements and compounds are both pure substances; elements consist of one type of atom, while compounds consist of two or more types of atoms chemically bonded.
Step 2: Define mixtures: Mixtures consist of two or more substances physically combined, and they can be either homogeneous (uniform composition throughout) or heterogeneous (non-uniform composition).
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'All mixtures are homogeneous in composition': Since mixtures can be either homogeneous or heterogeneous, this statement is false because not all mixtures have uniform composition.
Step 4: Confirm that mixtures can be separated by physical means, such as filtration, distillation, or chromatography, which aligns with the statement that mixtures can be separated into their components physically.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement is 'All mixtures are homogeneous in composition' because mixtures can be heterogeneous as well.
