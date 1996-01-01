Which statement is true based on the chemical formula H2SO4?
A
H2SO4 contains one hydrogen atom, two sulfur atoms, and four oxygen atoms.
B
H2SO4 contains four hydrogen atoms and two sulfur atoms.
C
H2SO4 contains two hydrogen atoms, one sulfur atom, and four oxygen atoms.
D
H2SO4 is a basic compound.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements present in the chemical formula H2SO4 by looking at the letters: H, S, and O represent hydrogen, sulfur, and oxygen, respectively.
Determine the number of atoms of each element by examining the subscripts in the formula: the subscript 2 after H means there are two hydrogen atoms; the absence of a subscript after S means there is one sulfur atom; the subscript 4 after O means there are four oxygen atoms.
Verify the counts: H = 2 atoms, S = 1 atom, O = 4 atoms, which matches the statement 'H2SO4 contains two hydrogen atoms, one sulfur atom, and four oxygen atoms.'
Understand the nature of H2SO4: it is sulfuric acid, which is an acid, not a basic compound, so the statement 'H2SO4 is a basic compound' is false.
Conclude that the true statement is the one correctly describing the number of atoms of each element in H2SO4.
