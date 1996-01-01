Which statement best describes the chemical properties of CaCO3?
A
CaCO3 decomposes at room temperature.
B
CaCO3 is highly soluble in water.
C
CaCO3 reacts with acids to produce CO2 gas.
D
CaCO3 is a strong oxidizing agent.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the chemical nature of calcium carbonate (CaCO3). It is a common inorganic salt composed of calcium ions (Ca^{2+}) and carbonate ions (CO_3^{2-}).
Step 2: Analyze the given statements based on known chemical properties of CaCO3. For example, consider its solubility in water, thermal stability, reactivity with acids, and oxidizing ability.
Step 3: Recall that CaCO3 is sparingly soluble in water, meaning it does not dissolve significantly at room temperature, so the statement about high solubility is incorrect.
Step 4: Recognize that CaCO3 is thermally stable at room temperature and does not decompose unless heated to high temperatures, so it does not decompose at room temperature.
Step 5: Remember that CaCO3 reacts with acids (like HCl) to produce carbon dioxide gas (CO_2), water, and a calcium salt, which is a characteristic chemical property. Also, CaCO3 is not known as a strong oxidizing agent.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules