Which statement describes a chemical property of the element magnesium?
A
Magnesium is malleable and can be rolled into thin sheets.
B
Magnesium has a melting point of 650 \ ^\circ \mathrm{C}.
C
Magnesium reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas.
D
Magnesium is a silvery-white metal at room temperature.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, resulting in a change in composition.
Analyze each statement to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
- 'Magnesium is malleable and can be rolled into thin sheets' describes a physical property because it relates to the metal's ability to be shaped without changing its chemical identity.
- 'Magnesium has a melting point of 650 \ ^\circ \mathrm{C}' is a physical property since melting point is a physical characteristic.
- 'Magnesium reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas' describes a chemical property because it involves a chemical reaction where magnesium changes into new substances.
- 'Magnesium is a silvery-white metal at room temperature' is a physical property describing appearance.
Therefore, the statement about magnesium reacting with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas correctly describes a chemical property.
