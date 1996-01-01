Which of the following substances is attracted to a magnet due to its chemical properties?
A
Cu (copper)
B
C (carbon)
C
Fe (iron)
D
NaCl (sodium chloride)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that magnetic attraction due to chemical properties is related to the presence of unpaired electrons and the type of magnetism exhibited by the substance, such as ferromagnetism.
Recall that ferromagnetic materials, like iron (Fe), have unpaired electrons that align their magnetic moments in the same direction, causing strong attraction to magnets.
Recognize that copper (Cu) and carbon (C) are not ferromagnetic; copper is diamagnetic (weakly repelled by magnets) and carbon in most forms is also diamagnetic or paramagnetic but not strongly attracted to magnets.
Note that sodium chloride (NaCl) is an ionic compound and does not exhibit ferromagnetism; it is generally diamagnetic and not attracted to magnets.
Conclude that among the given substances, only iron (Fe) is attracted to a magnet due to its chemical properties related to ferromagnetism.
