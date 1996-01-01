Which of the following is a chemical property of the noble gases?
A
They are colorless at room temperature.
B
They have low boiling points.
C
They are gases at standard temperature and pressure.
D
They have very low chemical reactivity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes or reactions.
Review the given options and classify each as physical or chemical properties. For example, 'They are colorless at room temperature' describes an observable characteristic without changing the substance, so it is a physical property.
Similarly, 'They have low boiling points' and 'They are gases at standard temperature and pressure' describe physical states or conditions, so these are physical properties.
Recognize that 'They have very low chemical reactivity' refers to how the substance behaves in chemical reactions, which is a chemical property because it describes the substance's tendency to undergo chemical change.
Conclude that the correct chemical property of noble gases is their very low chemical reactivity, distinguishing it from the physical properties listed.
