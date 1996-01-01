Which of the following is NOT a physical property of matter?
A
Density
B
Boiling point
C
Ability to rust
D
Color
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it is a physical or chemical property. Density is a physical property because it involves mass and volume without changing the substance.
Step 3: Boiling point is a physical property because it describes the temperature at which a substance changes state from liquid to gas without altering its chemical composition.
Step 4: Color is a physical property because it is an observable characteristic that does not involve a chemical change.
Step 5: Ability to rust is a chemical property because rusting involves a chemical reaction (oxidation) that changes the substance's chemical identity.
