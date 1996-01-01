Which statement best describes the physical state of glass at room temperature?
A
Glass is a crystalline solid with a regular atomic structure.
B
Glass is a liquid because its molecules can flow freely.
C
Glass is an amorphous solid with a disordered atomic arrangement.
D
Glass is a gas because it does not have a fixed shape or volume.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of different physical states: solids have fixed shape and volume, liquids have fixed volume but take the shape of their container, and gases have neither fixed shape nor volume.
Recognize that crystalline solids have a highly ordered, repeating atomic structure, while amorphous solids lack this long-range order and have a disordered atomic arrangement.
Recall that glass is commonly described as an amorphous solid because its atoms are arranged in a disordered way, unlike crystals.
Note that glass does not flow like a liquid at room temperature; it maintains a fixed shape and volume, which rules out it being a liquid or gas.
Conclude that the best description of glass at room temperature is that it is an amorphous solid with a disordered atomic arrangement.
