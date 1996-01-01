Which of the following is considered a physical property?
A
Reactivity with acid
B
Ability to rust
C
Boiling point
D
Flammability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, resulting in a chemical change.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a chemical change or not:
Reactivity with acid involves a chemical reaction, so it is a chemical property.
Ability to rust is a chemical property because rusting is a chemical change involving oxidation.
Boiling point is a physical property because it describes the temperature at which a substance changes from liquid to gas without changing its chemical identity.
Flammability is a chemical property because it describes the ability of a substance to undergo combustion, a chemical reaction.
