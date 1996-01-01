Which of the following is NOT a physical property of an object?
A
Color
B
Ability to rust
C
Density
D
Melting point
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it is a physical or chemical property. Color, density, and melting point are all physical properties because they can be observed or measured without altering the substance.
Step 3: Analyze the option 'Ability to rust.' Rusting is a chemical change where iron reacts with oxygen to form iron oxide, indicating a chemical property.
Step 4: Conclude that 'Ability to rust' is NOT a physical property because it involves a chemical reaction and change in the substance's composition.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct answer is the property that describes a chemical change, which is 'Ability to rust.'
