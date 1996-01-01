What is the boiling point of water at standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm) in degrees Celsius?
A
100
B
50
C
212
D
0
1
Understand that the boiling point of a substance is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure. For water at standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm), this is a well-known reference point.
Recall that standard atmospheric pressure is defined as 1 atm, which is equivalent to 760 mmHg or 101.3 kPa.
Recognize that the boiling point of water at 1 atm is the temperature where water changes from liquid to gas under normal conditions.
Use standard reference data or a phase diagram for water, which shows that at 1 atm pressure, water boils at 100 degrees Celsius.
Therefore, the boiling point of water at 1 atm is 100 °C, which is the temperature where water transitions from liquid to vapor under standard atmospheric pressure.
