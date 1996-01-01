What is the temperature of a gas in which the atoms are moving very rapidly?
A
Low temperature
B
Room temperature
C
High temperature
D
Absolute zero
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between temperature and the kinetic energy of gas particles. Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the atoms or molecules in a substance.
Recall that when atoms or molecules move very rapidly, their kinetic energy is high. Since temperature is directly proportional to the average kinetic energy, rapid movement corresponds to a higher temperature.
Recognize that low temperature means particles move slowly, and absolute zero is the theoretical temperature where particles have minimal motion (zero kinetic energy).
Room temperature is a moderate temperature where particles have moderate kinetic energy and speed.
Therefore, if atoms are moving very rapidly, the gas must be at a high temperature because high temperature means high average kinetic energy and faster particle motion.
