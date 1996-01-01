A sample of an ideal gas has a pressure of 2.00 atm and a volume of 5.00 L at point A. If the amount of gas is 0.500 mol, what is the temperature of the gas (in kelvin) at point A? (R = 0.0821 L·atm·mol^{-1}·K^{-1})
A
305 K
B
244 K
C
122 K
D
410 K
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the known variables from the problem: pressure $P = 2.00$ atm, volume $V = 5.00$ L, amount of gas $n = 0.500$ mol, and the gas constant $R = 0.0821$ L\cdot atm\cdot mol^{-1}\cdot K^{-1}$.
Recall the Ideal Gas Law equation: $P \times V = n \times R \times T$, where $T$ is the temperature in kelvin.
Rearrange the Ideal Gas Law to solve for temperature $T$: $T = \frac{P \times V}{n \times R}$.
Substitute the known values into the rearranged equation: $T = \frac{2.00 \times 5.00}{0.500 \times 0.0821}$.
Calculate the value of $T$ using the substituted numbers to find the temperature in kelvin.
