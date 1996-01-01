The density of solid chromium (Cr) is 7.15 g/cm^3. How many atoms are present per cubic centimeter (cm^3) of Cr? (Atomic mass of Cr = 52.00 g/mol; Avogadro's number = 6.022 × 10^{23} atoms/mol)
A
8.28 × 10^{22} atoms
B
8.28 × 10^{22} atoms
C
8.28 × 10^{21} atoms
D
8.28 × 10^{22} atoms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: density of chromium (Cr) is 7.15 g/cm^3, atomic mass of Cr is 52.00 g/mol, and Avogadro's number is 6.022 × 10^{23} atoms/mol.
Calculate the number of moles of Cr in 1 cm^3 using the formula: $\text{moles} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{molar mass}}$. Here, mass is the density times volume (1 cm^3), so $\text{moles} = \frac{7.15 \text{ g}}{52.00 \text{ g/mol}}$.
Use Avogadro's number to convert moles to atoms: $\text{atoms} = \text{moles} \times 6.022 \times 10^{23} \text{ atoms/mol}$.
Substitute the moles calculated in step 2 into the equation in step 3 to find the number of atoms in 1 cm^3 of Cr.
Express the final answer in scientific notation to match the format given in the problem.
