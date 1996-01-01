Which of the following best describes the relationship between specific gravity and refractive index for a series of liquids?
A
A parabolic curve where refractive index increases rapidly at low specific gravity and then levels off.
B
A horizontal line indicating no relationship between specific gravity and refractive index.
C
A linear graph where both specific gravity and refractive index increase proportionally.
D
A graph with a negative slope, showing that as specific gravity increases, refractive index decreases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the properties involved. Specific gravity is a measure of the density of a liquid relative to water, while refractive index measures how much light bends when passing through the liquid.
Step 2: Consider the physical basis of the relationship. Both specific gravity and refractive index depend on the molecular composition and structure of the liquid, which often change together in a predictable way.
Step 3: Analyze the options given. A linear relationship suggests that as the density (specific gravity) increases, the refractive index also increases proportionally, which is common for many liquids with similar molecular types.
Step 4: Evaluate why other options are less likely. A parabolic curve or a negative slope would imply non-intuitive or inverse relationships that are not typically observed for a series of similar liquids.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is a linear graph where both specific gravity and refractive index increase proportionally, reflecting their correlated dependence on molecular properties.
Watch next
Master Density Concepts with a bite sized video explanation from Jules