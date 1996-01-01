At what temperature (in K) does uranium hexafluoride (UF_6) have a density of 0.5820 g/L at a pressure of 0.5073 atm?
A
650 K
B
298 K
C
473 K
D
350 K
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the known variables: density (\rho) = 0.5820 g/L, pressure (P) = 0.5073 atm, and the gas is uranium hexafluoride (UF_6). We need to find the temperature (T) in Kelvin.
Calculate the molar mass (M) of uranium hexafluoride (UF_6) by summing the atomic masses: uranium (U) and six fluorine (F) atoms. Use the periodic table values for atomic masses.
Use the ideal gas law in the form that relates density, pressure, molar mass, and temperature: \n
$$\rho = \frac{PM}{RT}$$ \n
where \rho is density, P is pressure, M is molar mass, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature.
Rearrange the equation to solve for temperature (T): \n
$$T = \frac{PM}{\rho R}$$
Substitute the known values for P, M, \rho, and R (use R = 0.08206 L\cdot atm / mol\cdot K) into the equation and solve for T.
