Which of the following is considered the hardest natural substance?
A
Graphite
B
Quartz
C
Corundum
D
Diamond
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of hardness in minerals, which is commonly measured by the Mohs scale of mineral hardness. This scale ranks minerals based on their ability to scratch others.
Recall the Mohs hardness values for the given substances: Graphite has a low hardness (around 1-2), Quartz is moderately hard (7), Corundum is very hard (9), and Diamond is the hardest natural substance (10).
Compare the hardness values of the options: Graphite < Quartz < Corundum < Diamond.
Recognize that the hardest natural substance is the one with the highest Mohs hardness value, which is Diamond with a value of 10.
Conclude that among the options listed, Diamond is considered the hardest natural substance due to its superior hardness on the Mohs scale.
