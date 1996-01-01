Which of the following is classified as a compound?
A
Fe
B
O_2
C
NaCl
D
Br_2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between elements and compounds. An element consists of only one type of atom, while a compound consists of two or more different types of atoms chemically bonded together.
Step 2: Identify each option: Fe is iron, a single element; O_2 is oxygen gas, made of two oxygen atoms bonded together (same element); NaCl is sodium chloride, made of sodium and chlorine atoms bonded together (different elements); Br_2 is bromine gas, made of two bromine atoms bonded together (same element).
Step 3: Recognize that molecules like O_2 and Br_2 are diatomic elements, not compounds, because they contain only one type of atom.
Step 4: Note that NaCl contains two different elements chemically combined, which fits the definition of a compound.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, NaCl is classified as a compound because it consists of two different elements chemically bonded.
