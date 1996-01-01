Which of the following best describes the difference between elements and compounds?
A
Elements and compounds both contain only one type of molecule.
B
Compounds consist of only one type of atom, while elements are made of two or more different atoms.
C
Elements can be separated into simpler substances by chemical means, while compounds cannot.
D
Elements consist of only one type of atom, while compounds are substances made of two or more different elements chemically combined.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of an element: An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. For example, oxygen (O) is an element made up entirely of oxygen atoms.
Understand the definition of a compound: A compound is a pure substance formed when two or more different elements are chemically combined in fixed proportions. For example, water (H\_2O) is a compound made of hydrogen and oxygen atoms bonded together.
Recognize that elements cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means because they are the simplest form of matter with unique atoms.
Know that compounds can be broken down into their constituent elements by chemical reactions, such as electrolysis or decomposition.
Compare the two: Elements contain only one type of atom, while compounds contain two or more different types of atoms chemically bonded. This distinction is key to understanding their differences.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules